MAN moving three gas engines to expand Burkina Faso plant

Germany’s MAN Energy Solutions is providing new gas-fired engines to increase capacity at a power plant in west Africa.

MAN delivered three of its MAN 18V51/60TS engines (pictured in transport) to add 55 MW to the SONABEL power plant in Burkina Faso. Tecmon BF is leading a EPC group for the extension at the Kossodo-located plant near the capital city of Ouagadougou.

“At present, only 30 percent of Burkina Faso’s population has access to electrical energy,” said Waldemar Wiesner, head of Region MEA (Middle-East Africa), Power Plant Sales at MAN Energy Solutions. “The government now wants to change this and is planning to significantly increase generation capacity in the next years. We are proud of our contribution to this through our new engines in Kossodo.”

The three engines will help increase the power plant’s generation capacity by almost 20 percent. SONABEL is the national energy supplier.

MAN has supplied power plant engines for SONABEL since 1978. That work includes five power plants still in operation throughout Burkina Faso.

“As soon as the Kossodo power plant is extended, nearly 50 percent of Burkina Faso’s installed capacity will be based on MAN technology,” added Wiesner.

The MAN 18V51/60TS is a two-stage, 18-cylinder turbocharged gas engine. The German company delivered several to a power plant in Bangladesh earlier this year.

