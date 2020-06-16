AVANGRID names Sempra leader Arriola as new CEO

Renewable developer and utility holding company AVANGRID has named a Sempra Energy executive as its next CEO.

The AVANGRID board of directors voted to appoint Dennis Arriola as CEO effective July 20. He will succeed James Torgerson, who is retiring next week.

Arriola is currently Executive Vice President and Chief Sustainability Officer at California-based Sempra. During his 25-year career Arriola has served as Chairman, President and CEO of Sempra subsidiary Southern California Gas Co. He also held leadership positions with SunPower Corp. and as Chief Financial Officer of both Sempra units San Diego Gas & Electric and Southern California Gas.

Arriola

“Dennis’ substantial experience in the energy sector, including utilities and renewables, as well as his deep strategic, financial and operating background make him a natural choice to lead AVANGRID and execute our long-term strategy to become a leading sustainable energy company,” said Ignacio S. Galan, Chairman of AVANGRID. “Dennis has a track record of developing strong teams and as an engaging leader who is as much focused on delivering shareholder returns as he is on building a strong company reputation based on purpose and values.”

Arriola serves as Chairman of the Board for the California Latino Economic Institute and sits on the boards of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and Auto Club Enterprises. He previously served as Chairman of the California Business Roundtable and on the board of the United Way – Greater Los Angeles.

“AVANGRID is an extraordinary company and I am very excited and honored to lead this organization as it moves into its next phase of growth,” said Arriola. “The energy sector is at a transformational point and AVANGRID is well positioned to deliver clean energy solutions to its customers and help develop the infrastructure necessary to meet our future climate goals.”

Arriola holds a bachelor’s degree in economics from Stanford University and a master’s degree in business administration from Harvard University. Arriola has been named one of the “100 Most Influential Hispanics” by Hispanic Business magazine.

AVANGRID is the U.S. unit of Spain-based energy giant Iberdrola. It owns Central Maine Power, New York Electric & Gas, Rochester Gas & Electric and other New England utilities.

Avangrid Renewables owns and operates 6.6 GW of electricity capacity, primarily through wind power, with a presence in 22 states across the United States.