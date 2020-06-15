Rudd succeeding Burke as CEO of EPC giant AECOM in October

A longtime leader on the financial side of AECOM is being promoted to chief executive officer at the California-based global energy infrastructure firm.

Chief Financial Officer W. Troy Rudd will assume the top role from Michael S. Burke, who has been AECOM’s CEO since 2014. The changeover is effective on October 1.

Rudd

Rudd joined the company in 2009 and has held numerous fiscal and operational leadership positions. Since 2018 he has guided AECOM’s transformation into a professional services organization with about $20 billion in annual revenue.

Burke announced earlier that he was planning to retire. He had been with the company since 2005 and directed its initial public offering in 2007.

Happening concurrently is the appointment of Lara Poloni to president of AECOM. Poloni has been Chief Executive of Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

“Following a comprehensive six-month search process that considered internal and external candidates, the Board concluded that Troy is best suited to lead AECOM at this pivotal time. We enter this new chapter providing greater certainty to all our stakeholders that AECOM is moving decisively to sustain its solid momentum, driven by its ongoing transformation into a professional services business,” said Steven Kandarian, Lead Independent Director of AECOM’s Board of Directors. “We have full confidence in Troy to define the next, successful era for our organization. His leadership, as well as Lara’s, have contributed to our strong financial performance and the execution of key initiatives that resulted in substantially improved profitability and expanded margins, and transformed our balance sheet with record levels of liquidity.”

Poloni

Poloni has held significant leadership positions across her 25-plus year tenure with AECOM, including Chief Executive of AECOM’s Australia and New Zealand operations from 2014 before moving into her current Chief Executive of EMEA role in October 2017.

“I am excited to work with Troy and our teams around the world as we continue leveraging AECOM’s exceptional expertise and innovative solutions to deliver on our clients’ most complex projects,” said Poloni. “Looking ahead, we remain focused on creating value for our shareholders as our global workforce increasingly becomes the premier trusted professional services partner to our clients.”

AECOM is among the world’s biggest energy engineering, procurement and construction contractors. It has delivered many housing, power plant, municipal facilities and transportation projects.