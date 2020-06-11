Siemens, Total partnering on developing “greener” LNG liquefaction projects worldwide

Siemens will partner with French oil and gas giant Total on advancing concepts in low-emissions liquefied natural gas production.

Total entered into the agreement with Siemens Gas and Power on the latter conducting studies exploring potential “green LNG” liquefaction and power generation plant designs. The research will focus on decarbonizing LNG production and reducing the environmental footprint of LNG liquefaction facilities.

The U.S. is seeing a boon in LNG liquefaction and export terminal facilities along the coasts. American success in shale drilling has helped the move to invest in transporting gas across the world for industrial and power generation purposes.

“Siemens Gas and Power is committed to supporting the LNG industry’s efforts to reduce carbon emissions through the application of proven equipment solutions and by providing financial, technical development, and strategic support to customers in the early concept development and pre-FEED stages of projects,” said Thorbjoern Fors, CEO for Siemens Energy Oil & Gas Division. “We are proud to continue these efforts by partnering with Total to drive towards the lowest possible plant emissions profile and attain the highest degree of sustainability in LNG production.”

Concepts to be explored include the use of gas turbine- and electric-driven compression trains in conjunction with proven single-mixed refrigerant and double-mixed refrigerant technologies; selecting equipment that can minimize or eliminate process flaring; and developing techniques to improve the efficiency of onsite power generation facilities (heat recovery systems, inlet air chilling, supplementary firing, renewables integration, battery storage, etc.).

The studies are also exploring how to leverage digitalization and automation platforms to optimize plant design and achieve seamless project execution.

German-based Siemens offers front end engineering and design services, equipment supply and partnership with EPC joint ventures on LNG projects.

Total is a worldwide and integrated oil and gas producer which is placing a focus on LNG in the future. Last month, the French company announced a $15 billion LNG project in Mozambique.

Gas-fired power generation plants already emit only half the carbon output of comparable coal-fired units, as well as less sulfur dioxide and nitrogen oxide. U.S. proved reserves at the end of 2018 hit a record of more than 500 trillion cubic feet, while last week’s storage report totaled 2,807 billion cubic feet–800 bcf higher than same time in 2019, according to the federal Energy Information Administration.

Natural gas fuels more than 35 percent of the U.S. electricity generation portfolio, according to the EIA. Global natural gas demand rose nearly 5 percent last year, according to the International Energy Agency.

