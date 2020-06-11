Doosan Škoda shipping first steam turbine for Japanese biomass power plant

An historic steam turbine built by Doosan Škoda at its Pilsen, Czech Republic, is headed to sea and ultimately to Japan.

The 75-MW DST-S10 turbine is the first built in Pilsen for the Japanese market. Doosan Škoda has transported from the production plant and to the Port of Hamburg, German.

The DST-S10 is headed for Sodegaura, Chiba Prefecture to the construction site of a new biomass power plant. On-site installation and set-up of the two-casing turbine is scheduled to begin in September.

Once the power plant construction is ready, testing will begin in late 2021 or early 2022.

The Chiba biomass-fired generation facility is scheduled to be handed over for commercial operations in June 2022.

First up, however, was the problematic transfer for the 150-ton turbine from the factory to the Port of Lovosice to the Port of Hamburg. Low water levels made the journey complicated in moving on the transport river, according to Doosan Škoda.

The company transported the HP turbine casing and other parts to Hamburg by land using standard lorries.

Last year, Doosan Škoda announced it was delivering the DST-S10 for its first project in the United States. The steam turbine will used in a combined cycle gas turbine power plant in Lansing, Michigan and is due to begin commercial operation by spring 2021, according to reports.

The DST-S10 is a synchronous steam turbine with a rotational speed of up to 3,600 RPMs. Czech-based Doosan Škoda, part of the South Korea Doosan industrial empire, has been developing and building steam turbines for power generation since 1904.

