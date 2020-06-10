New dates set for Enlit Europe in Milan

Enlit Europe has been rescheduled to 2021.

It was due to take place in Milan from 27-29 October, but organizer Clarion Events said today that “as a result of directions provided by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control and Italian governmental public health authorities, we are obliged to reschedule the event to best ensure the safety of our customers, attendees, staff and suppliers”.

Enlit Europe will now take place on 30 November-2 December, 2021. The venue – the Fiera Milano di Rho – remains unchanged.

Enlit Europe event director Paddy Young said that while “obviously disappointed that the physical Enlit Europe won’t be able to take place this year”, partners, stakeholders, sponsors and exhibitors had told him that “the need to stay connected, do business, share best practice and foster and finance innovation is more urgent than ever”.

With this in mind, he said: “We’ve been working hard behind the scenes to develop an online platform designed to bridge that gap, unite the industry, offer solutions to help us collectively accelerate the energy transition”.

This he said would fulfil Enlit’s promise to “connect, inspire and evolve with the energy community, 365 days a year”.

He explained that from July, Enlit Europe will host its programme online: “Be that through live sessions, interviews, panel discussions, or networking breakout sessions, we will make sure the discussion happens online in an environment that is beneficial to our community.”

This article was originally posted by Power Engineering International and was republished with permission. Clarion Events also is the parent company of Power Engineering and POWERGEN International.