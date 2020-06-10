Jolene Thompson installed as APPA chair

American Municipal Power Inc. (AMP) President and CEO Jolene Thompson was installed as the new chair of the American Public Power Association (APPA) Board of Directors during the APPA’s Public Power Connect Virtual Summit & Business meeting June 8-10.

Thompson has been active with APPA for more than two decades. In addition to her role as chair, Thompson serves on the APPA Board Executive Committee. She previously chaired the Advisory Committee of State and Regional Associations, the Legislative and Resolutions Committee and the Dues Committee. She has been a member of the Nominations and Awards Committee and is a past recipient of APPA’s Harold Kramer-John Preston Personal Service Award.

During the APPA’s Business Meeting on June 9, Thompson cited the many benefits of public power, including its non-profit status, contributions to the local community and local accountability.

“A key benefit of membership organizations like AMP and APPA are the resources provided to support our members,” Thompson said. “In challenging times like we are experiencing; the value of joint action takes on enhanced importance.”

“Public power truly is a collection of people doing the right things for the right reasons, focused on serving the local community,” she concluded.

Thompson has been with AMP for nearly 30 years. Prior to becoming president and CEO, she served as executive vice president of member services and external affairs for AMP, overseeing government relations, communications, technical services, environmental affairs and compliance, sustainability initiatives, risk, insurance, strategic planning, NERC compliance and member programs. She also served as the executive director of the Ohio Municipal Electric Association from 1997–2020.