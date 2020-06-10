JFE Steel selects GE for GT26 CCGT upgrade project at industrial power plant

A Japanese steel producer was retained GE to upgrade the gas turbine at its Chiba Power Plant.

JFE Steel Corp. has awarded GE with a contract to upgrade the existing GT26 MXL2 unit at Chiba. GE will install the HE (High Efficiency) upgrade for the GT26, which the company calls the most advanced performance improvements for an F-class combined cycle gas turbine (CCGT).

“We are proud to be building on the strength of our long-standing relationship with JFE to provide the most advanced technologies to power communities in Japan,” said Ramesh Singaram, President and CEO of GE Gas Power in Asia. “We look forward to continuing our successful single-service provider support of JFE in meeting their gas plant as-a-system needs.”

The two companies have been working together for 15 years. JFE is focusing on modernizing its aging infrastructure via improvements to power output and efficiency, while Japan’s electricity sector is experiencing a decline in demand.

Two years ago, GE upgraded JFE’s GT26 gas turbine in Chiba with the MXL2 package, adding up to 60 MW of potential capacity. This year, JFE decided to implement GE’s latest GT26 HE technology to continue to improve Chiba power plant’s performance, profitability and output at varying levels of load.

“Our GT26 HE solution represents an innovative milestone in the evolution of GE’s gas power technology. By combining technologies from both F- and H-Class fleets, we are helping to improve JFE’s competitive position in the Japanese energy marketplace,” said Amit Kulkarni, Head of Large Block Utility (F/H) Product Segment in GE Gas Power. “The upgrade is GE’s first Asia order for the GT26 HE and the third since its introduction in the market some months ago. We are excited by the expected additional power and efficiency that this solution will provide for JFE, as well as the momentum and demand for the GT26 HE upgrade globally.”

GE introduced the GT26 HE upgrade in 2019. It embeds new technologies across every major component of the GT26 frame—turbine, compressor and combustor, aiming to decrease fuel costs while increasing full-load output and enhancing reliability.

The upgrade is expected to be completed in Baden, Switzerland and shipped to Chiba, Japan, for installation in 1Q 2021 and is expected to be operational by the second quarter 2021.