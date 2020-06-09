Semco Maritime awards Mayflower offshore wind high-voltage switchgear contract to Siemens

German energy tech giant Siemens has been hired by a Danish EPC firm to provide the primary high-voltage electrical service equipment for a planned massive offshore wind project off the coast of Massachusetts.

Semco Maritime has awarded Siemens with an order on equipment for the electrical service platform at the planned 1.6-GW Mayflower Wind project. The equipment will include three 275 kV / 265 MVAr shunt reactors, a 72 kV HV gas insulated switchgear (GIS), three 275 kV MV GIS systems, integrated conditioning monitoring system and SCADA and protection systems.

“We are proud of the opportunity to bring our expertise in offshore transmission to Mayflower Wind, a project that will lead the way for increasing the share of clean, renewable energy in the U.S. energy mix,” Beatrix Natter, CEO of the Transmission division at Siemens Energy, said in a statement. “The offshore Center of Competence in Denmark did an outstanding job in creating a comprehensive, tailor-made solution for this exciting new project, making the best use of our broad transmission portfolio.”

The system solution is specifically designed to significantly reduce both the size and weight of the platform, lowering the need for the use of steel in the construction and thus making the platform more resource- and cost-effective.

Siemens will supply the components by 2022. Mayflower Wind, a joint venture of Shell and EDP Renewables, hired Semco Maritime to head engineering, procurement and construction on the electrical service platform.

The project is located in a federal lease area approximately 25 miles south of Nantucket, Massachusetts. Utilities chose the project as a future electricity provider last year.