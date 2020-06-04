Exelon announces fleet electrification strategy: 30 percent by 2025, 50 by 30

The 2030 fleet electrification plan will reduce Exelon’s greenhouse gas emissions with potential carbon removal equal to planting and growing one million trees for 10 years, creating cleaner air and healthier communities for all customers, said the company.

Exelon Corporation this week announced that its six electric and gas utilities which serve approximately 10 million customers in Delaware, the District of Columbia, Illinois, Maryland, New Jersey and Pennsylvania through its Atlantic City Electric, BGE, ComEd, Delmarva Power, PECO and Pepco subsidiaries, will electrify 30 percent of their vehicle fleet by 2025, increasing to 50 percent by 2030. This transition will be achieved through a combination of fully electric vehicles, vehicles with plug-in idle mitigation units and plug-in hybrids.

Combined, Exelon’s utilities have a fleet of more than 7,200 vehicles.

The company said that it will replace select “end-of-life” combustion vehicles with plug-in hybrid and fully electric vehicles, where possible. By 2025, all light duty vehicles (LDVs) reaching the end of their life cycle will be replaced with an electric vehicle, with all LDVs being electrified by 2030.

Exelon’s utilities will employ idle mitigation units to partially electrify medium and heavy-duty vehicles where fully electric commercial options are still under development and limited, it said.

A bucket truck equipped with this technology will be able to shut off its diesel engine and use the plug-in battery to power equipment for aerial work, lighting, air conditioning and heating. These enhancements reduce noise and air pollution, which is significant because manufacturers estimate that utility vehicles idle in park for 65 percent of their total engine hours and an hour of engine idle is equivalent to one gallon of fuel.

Electrifying 30 percent of the fleet has the potential to annually eliminate 15 million pounds of greenhouse gas emissions (7,000 mtCO2e) by 2025 and at 50 percent vehicle fleet electrification, the company said annual emissions would be reduced by 12,000-15,000 metric tons.

The company added that it is committed to carbon reduction. In 2019, energy efficiency programs at Exelon’s utilities saved customers 22.3 million MWh of electricity, it said, adding that it produces about 12 percent of all the clean energy produced in the U.S.

Calvin Butler, CEO of Exelon Utilities said, “The transportation sector represents about a third of the total U.S. greenhouse gas emissions. Transportation electrification holds the promise of helping the cities and states in which we operate meet their environmental goals, reduce their carbon footprint, bring cleaner air to all communities we serve and create economic opportunity through job creation and reduced energy costs. We are proud to lead by example as one of the first utility companies to take major steps to electrify our own fleet of vehicles.”