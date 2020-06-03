MAN Energy delivers four gas-diesel engines for Bermuda power station

Bermuda Electric Light Co. has taken operational control at a 56-MW power plant addition completed recently.

The new unit at BELCO’s existing complex in Pembroke (pictured) includes four MAN Energy Solutions 14V51/60 dual-fuel engines. Burmeister & Wain Scandinavian Contractor A/S was the construction lead on the project.

The four dual-fuel (gas and diesel) engines – each with an output of 14 MW – will allow the retirement of several old units from the power plant’s former total of 17 engines, simultaneously ensuring a reliable and efficient energy supply for 60,000 local inhabitants while complying with local, strict environmental regulations.

“The complex in Pembroke is the main power station that ensures the energy supply for the island,” Thorsten Dradrach, Head of Sales for Power Plants in the Americas at MAN Energy Solutions, said in a statement. “Therefore, the reliability of the technology used has top priority. Our MAN dual-fuel engines provide the operational flexibility and reliability required to operate such a centralized power plant complex.”

“The operator BELCO can rest assured that our engines generate the required electrical energy with high efficiency and maximum reliability − regardless of the fuel employed, and that the new station will provide cleaner, quieter and more efficient energy,” added Dradrach.

The four new engines also form part of a service agreement between after-sales brand MAN PrimeServ and the Bermuda utility. MAN PrimeServ is already responsible for the maintenance and service of four MAN 14V48/60 engines already in operation in the existing power plant complex.

Upon the commencement of the new unit’s construction at the end of 2018, the contract was extended for another five years and expanded to include the new dual-fuel engines.

The service agreement covers the provision of spare parts for the scheduled maintenance of the plant, as well as the participation of MAN service staff.