Golden Pass LNG export terminal to feature Siemens compressors, motors

Siemens Gas and Power will supply two cryogenic boil-off gas (BOG) compressor trains for a liquefied natural gas (LNG) export terminal on the Texas Gulf Coast.

The contract from CCZ JV empowers Siemens Gas and Power with engineering, manufacturing and testing of the three, single-shaft centrifugal BOG compression packages at the Golden Pass LNG export terminal in Sabine Pass, Texas. CCZ is a joint venture between Chiyoda International, McDermott International and Zachry Group, the three companies handling EPC duties on the project.

Each of the compressor packages will be driven by a 6.8-MW electric motor. Manufacturing, testing, and packaging will take place in Duisburg, Germany.

The project scope also includes a frame agreement to supply all low-voltage electric motors and electric variable speed drives (1 – 200 horsepower) and all medium-voltage (250 – 1,500 horsepower) electric motors.

In addition to the BOG compressor trains, Siemens Gas and Power will also provide steam turbine generator sets for the Golden Pass LNG export terminal.

Chiyoda, McDermott and Zachry also are partners on the recently completed three trains at the Freehold, Texas LNG terminal.

The Golden Pass export terminal is itself a joint venture between affiliates of Qatar Petroleum and ExxonMobil. It will be integrated into the existing Golden Pass LNG import facility (pictured).

It will include the construction of three liquefaction process trains, each with a nominal output of approximately 5.2 million metric tons per annum (MTPA). U.S. natural gas is being frozen to liquify it and made it stable for shipping globally to other power generation markets.

The three trains planned for Golden Pass may come online in 2025 and 2026, according to reports.

(Rod Walton is content director for Power Engineering and POWERGEN International. He can be reached at 918-831-9177 and [email protected]).