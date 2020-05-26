Wanna be starting something?: Apply for Initiate competition at POWERGEN

The 2020s will be roaring with potential opportunities in new technology around power generation.

COVID-19 is certainly impinging upon the current business landscape, but it will eventually fade as a depressing economic factor. The sector will fire back with new technologies around renewables, energy storage, microgrids and, never forget, conventional power resources and requirements.

The Initiate startup competition at POWERGEN International is looking for those fresh new ideas which can build upon, expand and even revolutionize the generation mix. The future is wide open.

Are you a relative unknown renewables company trying to get noticed in a hugely competitive, challenging space? Are you a digital innovator who help utilities navigate the evolving era of artificial intelligence, control systems and other transformative tools? Can your product help conventional power plants figure out to transition beyond their original mandates and learn how to follow load working in tandem with clean energy resources? Carbon capture and sequestration? Does your startup help producers get a greater degree of power capacity out of intermittent wind and solar generation sites?

There’s a lot of questions which can only be answered in Initiate at POWERGEN International this December 8-10 in Orlando, Florida. Click here to find out more and apply to enter the competition.

A team of experts from POWERGEN’s advisory committee of industry leaders will judge the Initiate competitors in a strong but more cordial and encouraging than “Shark Tank” type of setting. Those participating also will be seen by the thousands of power generation sector attendees and hundreds of other companies exhibiting at POWERGEN.

It’s a risk, but for you who are the true risk takers it’s time to jump in and find out more about Initiate at POWERGEN International. The event is planned for December 8-10 in Orlando, Florida.

