Framatome providing in-house services for 15 reactors at eight EDF nuclear plants in U.K.

Framatome will move into the United Kingdom nuclear fleet to provide in-house engineering services for EDF Energy at eight power stations across the nation.

The French nuclear services firm, partially owned by EDF, will support the U.K. nuclear power station operations, covering 14 advanced gas reactors and one pressurized water reactor.

“Nuclear power stations provide vital, reliable, around-the-clock energy to residents and businesses every day,” Marc Duret, managing director for Framatome in the U.K., said in a statement. “We have been servicing the U.K. nuclear industry for more than 25 years, and we will continue to provide our engineering expertise for all reactor types to help the country reach its net zero carbon emissions targets.”

Framatome will provide in-house services for the full range of engineering responsibilities focused on design, analysis, calculations, documentation and modifications. This will include support related to: regulations and licensing; systems, civil specialty, electrical, mechanical, safety and risk-informed engineering; component analysis and fracture mechanics; and instrumentation and control.

Framatome’s in-house, resident engineer will engage closely with the customer in assessing solutions for plant optimizations and improvements. The engineer will be based at EDF in the U.K. offices in Barnwood.

EDF in the U.K. operates a fleet of eight nuclear power stations: Sizewell B, Hinkley Point B, Dungeness B, Hartlepool (pictured), Heysham 1 and 2, Hunterston and Torness,