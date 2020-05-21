FirstEnergy names CFO Strah as new President over utilities division

Ohio-based power producer FirstEnergy Corp. has made some significant leadership moves as part of its succession planning process.

FirstEnergy Chief Financial Officer Steven Strah was elected as president of the company. Strah will continue reporting to CEO Charles E. Jones, who has been CEO, president and board member since 2015.

“Steve is a strategic and driven leader with a deep understanding of FirstEnergy’s business and the needs of our customers, employees and investors,” Jones said. “He is committed to driving our long-term, customer-focused growth plans as well as our mission to be a forward-thinking electric utility, and I look forward to working with him in his new role.”

As president, Strah will oversee FirstEnergy Utilities; Corporate Services and Information Technology; Finance; Product Development, Marketing and Branding; External Affairs; Rates and Regulatory Affairs; and Strategy.

Strah began his career with The Illuminating Company in 1984 and served in a variety of utility leadership roles including regional president of Ohio Edison; vice president, Distribution Support; and senior vice president, FirstEnergy Utilities. He was elected senior vice president and chief financial officer in 2018.

K. Jon Taylor has been elected senior vice president and chief financial officer, reporting to Strah. As CFO, Taylor will oversee accounting, treasury and investor relations. He joined FirstEnergy in 2009 from PricewaterhouseCoopers and held key roles in FirstEnergy’s finance department, including vice president, controller and chief accounting officer, before being named president, Ohio Operations in 2018, and promoted to vice president, Utility Operations, in 2019.

FirstEnergy’s 10 regulated distribution companies serve more than six million customers in the Midwest and mid-Atlantic regions. Those subsidiaries include Ohio Edison, the Illuminating Co., Toledo Edison, Penn Power, Jersey Central Power & Light and more.