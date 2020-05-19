MISO introduces new generation interconnection online tool

The electric transmission system operator for more than one dozen U.S. states and part of Canada has introduce a new generation interconnection queue application tool for its members.

The Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO) announced that the new generation interconnection queue application tool online will simplify and stream line the process for its power generators in the market. MISO provides transmission service and oversight for a region which stretches from Louisiana to Michigan, Minnesota and Manitoba.

MISO also operates one of the world’s biggest energy markets with more than $29 billion in annual gross transactions, according to its website.

“This tool is designed for our members who provided us with specific feedback on how to enhance the process,” Aubrey Johnson, executive director – systems planning and competitive transmission for MISO, said in a statement. “The development of the new tool was done in direct collaboration with our members. We are always excited to work with them to improve the queue process and add value to their overall experience.”

The new tool will enhance transparency and collaboration between the system operator, interconnection customers and transmission system owners. The tool also will serve as a repository for submitting modeling data and support documentation for the generation interconnection process.

The application is 5 p.m. ET on June 25. MISO said that the tool is the only tariff-approved way to submit new generator interconnection requests.

The MISO market, similar to others in RTO territories, seeks to match supply and demand needs within the grid and provide access to wholesale energy markets.

In addition to developing the tool itself, MISO worked with its members to deliver training to ensure a seamless transition to the new application process. Engineers from member companies and at MISO received training to work through the real-world process of applying for an interconnected generator with the MISO footprint. Some member companies volunteered to assist with beta testing prior to the launch to help identify and work through any problems.

“We were pleased to assist MISO with the launch of the new tool,” said Matt Marino, CEO of Galehead Development. “It is important that the user perspective is considered when creating a transformational process. With over 1 GW of generation under development in MISO, efficient management of our interconnections is critical for our business. We appreciated the chance to support MISO’s efforts to ensure their stakeholder process facilitated a superior product.”

Utilities and power generators which are members of MISO include ALLETTE Clean Energy, AEP, Cleco, DTE Energy, Dynegy, Louisville Gas & Electric/Kentucky Utilities, NRG Energy, Southern Power Co. and Wisconsin Electric Power Co., among many others.