Eos Energy Storage providing zinc battery system at Greek oil refinery

Zinc battery storage manufacturer Eos Energy Storage was awarded contracts for systems providing on-site power resiliency at an oil refinery in Greece.

New Jersey-based Eos has partnered with Motor Oil Hellas and Ingeteam on the two projects. Eos will design, build and deliver a 1-MW/4 MWh behind-the-meter battery system at Motor Oil’s Corinth Refinery in Athens.

“This project is not only our initial entry into the dynamic Greece energy storage market, but it’s also an opportunity to demonstrate the many advantages of our storage technologies including performance, safety, and environmental conditions,” said Joe Mastrangelo, CEO of Eos Energy Storage.

The project with Ingeteam calls for Eos to provide the full AC-integrated system for the INGECON Bseries inverter and miniskid MC solution and EMS plant controller.

The work at the Corinth Refinery is focused on helping lower costs, shaving peak demand and optimizing the site’s grid resiliency. The high temperatures of the Mediterranean climate post challenges for lithium ion chemistries which require HVAC additions, and the Eos’ zinc system does not, according to the release.

Eos will plan, design and commission its patented Znyth storage system. This technology employs a unique zinc-halide oxidation/reduction cycle packaged in a modular, sealed, static-cell, flooded, bipolar battery.

“We consider Eos battery technology as the most competitive and attractive one compared to Li Ion batteries, capable of offering a lot of opportunities in large scale BESS in the future,” said Vassilis Viziryiannakis, Head of Electricity Business of Motor Oil Hellas.

