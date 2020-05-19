Alliant Energy takes keys of new 740-MW CCGT West Riverside from builder AECOM

The three-year West Riverside Energy Center gas-fired power plant construction project is completed and operational.

EPC contractor AECOM announced it has turned over the 730-MW facility in Beloit, Wisc., to owner Alliant Energy. The combined cycle gas turbine (CCGT) facility will generate enough electricity for about 500,000 homes as it goes into service.

“The West Riverside Energy Center will bring reliable, cost-effective energy to thousands of homes and businesses,” said Randy Wotring, AECOM’s chief operating officer. “We are proud to deliver this next-generation, highly-efficient project to Alliant Energy and support communities throughout the State of Wisconsin.”

AECOM’s work included design, supply, installation and startup of the 2×1 CCGT plant. More than 1,000 craft workers were employed during the construction phase.

The original Riverside Energy Center CCGT generating station was completed in 2004 by Calpine Corp. Alliant subsidiary Wisconsin Power & Light acquired it in 2011.

The new CCGT plant will emit half of the carbon dioxide, two-thirds less nitrogen and 99 percent less sulfur and mercury than a coal-fired station, according to the company.

Construction began in April 2017. The surrounding site also include a solar installation.