Thursday Enlit webcast focuses on potential of hydrogen in Asia-Pacific

Hydrogen could likely play a huge role in both sustaining thermal generation and reducing carbon emissions in the future, if current research is any indicator.

The Hydrogen Council expects hydrogen technologies to provide 18 percent of the world’s total energy needs by 2050 and envisions hydrogen powering more than 425 million vehicles worldwide by that time.

Companies such as Wartsila, Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, GE, Siemens, Caterpillar, MAN Engine Solutions and Ansaldo Energia, among others, are conventional power generation players exploring the use of hydrogen in gas-fired turbine systems. Burning hydrogen mixed with natural gas produces less carbon dioxide, but creating the hydrogen is a complicated, intensive process with many challenges.

Enlit Australia and Enlit Asia – both part in the Clarion Power and Events series—will present a webcast, “Unlocking the Potential of Hydrogen in APAC (Asia-Pacific)” on Thursday. The webcast panel will feature Narin Phoawanich, director of power plant engineering division for EGAT; Kaj Portin, general manager , engine research and technology programs, Wartsila; Vikram Singh, lead advisor for low carbon transformation, Australian Gas Infrastructure Group; and George Varma, partner, Pinsent Masons.

