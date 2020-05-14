Uniper will build German CHP plant with Wärtsilä gas-fired engines

Wärtsilä and Uniper will partner on developing a 105-MW combined heat and power (CHP) gas engine plant in Bremen, Germany.

The order was placed by Bremen’s public utility swb Erzeugung GmbH und Co. KG in December. The plant will operate on nine Wärtsilä 31SG gas engines.

Wärtsilä will deliver the complete technical equipment for the nine generating sets, including the heat recovery system. When operational in mid-2022, heat from the CHP plant will be able to supply the city of Bremen’s district heating network and feed electricity into the grid in Germany.

It will replace an existing coal-fired power plant, thereby supporting the ongoing energy transition in Germany.

“I am very satisfied that we have reached this milestone with our consortium partner Uniper, and also the customer has put their trust in our joint offering,” Pekka Tolonen, Energy Business Director, Europe, Wärtsilä, said in a statement. This project marks the beginning of our joint endeavor to deliver very high-quality and future-proof solutions to the CHP market in Germany.”

The engineering division at Uniper will serve as general contractor in overseeing all aspects of the project.

The plant will operate in winter on flexible CHP mode with district heating and the heat storage at the power plant, and in summer on peaking load with heat storage, mostly working on the volatile power markets for day ahead and intra-day.

The power plant comes with a Wärtsilä asset performance service agreement valid for three years with an option for seven more years. The agreement includes all maintenance services, performance guarantees, and training of swb Erzeugung’s personnel.

