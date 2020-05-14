Indianapolis Power & Light CEO Parisi stepping down after a year

Vince Parisi has resigned as president and CEO of Indianapolis Power & Light and Dayton Power and Light Co., parent company AES Corp. announced.

Parisi’s resignation takes effect June 5. He is leaving to spend more time with family who reside in the Columbus, Ohio area, according to the AES release.

“I thank Vince for his thoughtful leadership, customer centric approach and focus on our Indianapolis and Dayton communities,” said Lisa Krueger, AES United States Strategic Business Unit President. “We will continue to deliver safe, reliable and affordable energy service to our customers and invest in the communities we serve.”

Parisi, who also served as AES’ U.S. Utilities CEO, joined the company one year ago after executive stints at several Ohio-based energy companies. During his tenture at IPL and DP&L, he led numerous projects.

“Leaving AES is a bittersweet decision, but it is the best choice for my family and me at this time,” Parisi said. “I value the talented team at AES and the friendships I made here and, in the Indianapolis and Dayton communities. I wish everyone at AES my best as they continue to accelerate the future of energy.”