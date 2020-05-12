Webcast: Utility leaders reveal workforce responses to coronavirus era

Entergy COO Paul Hinnenkamp, ComEd President and COO Terry Donnelly and Grant County PUD (Washington state) CTO Derin Blumn highlight free webcast panel on handling their workforces during the pandemic.

Every utility in every part of the world is handling the pressures of the COVID-19 pandemic in well-known, similar ways, with distancing, working from home and other common adjustments in this uncommon era.

But each response is also truly unique and crafted with extreme detail to the service territories and workforce particulars of that region and grid system. What happens in keeping the lights on in the Pacific Northwest is tailored differently than in Chicago, the Gulf Coast and beyond.

Do you want to hear the highest level of thought leadership on how utilities are doing that? You can do that Wednesday morning with a free webcast on “Managing your Workforce during a Pandemic” featuring C-Level leaders from a trio of U.S. power providers.

Entergy Corp. Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Paul Hinnenkamp will be one of the panelists. He will be joined by Terry Donnelly, President and Chief Operating Office at ComEd, and Derin Blumh, Chief Technical Officer at Grand County Public Utility District. The free webcast will begin 11 a.m. ET Wednesday and the direct registration link is here.

Each panelist has risen to the top of his respective utility, and they are tasked with defining the highest level of vision for both maintaining service, pleasing customers and protecting thousands of employees. In Entergy’s home base of New Orleans, for instance, the utility must deal with a COVID-19 hot spot as well as a recent and relentless array of springtime storm damage.

Grant County PUD is situated in northwest Washington state, where the jump of the coronavirus over the oceans was first perceived and began taking its human toll. The critical impact of safe workforce practices is extremely personal there.

And, of course, it’s equally vital in Chicago, where ComEd provides power both in the city and much of Illinois. The utility must think inwardly in determining safe practices for employees, but also outwardly in helping its communities develop infrastructure to help combat the pandemic.

These are all key topics in the “Managing your Workforce during a Pandemic” free webcast. The discussions with the C-level utility leaders will last about an hour but be available in the archives for a year. The webcast is being moderated by Rod Walton, content director for POWERGEN International, and presented by POWERGRID International, Power Engineering and Renewable Energy World.

The webcast will be available for one year after the live event, for those who cannot connect at that time.

Sponsors of “Managing your Workforce during a Pandemic” are Clevest, Beekeeper, Travelers Alliance Group LLC and Arcos.