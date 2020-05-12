DelMarva plans VPP energy storage project for Chesapeake Bay peninsula service area

Delmarva Power has selected distributed energy resource (DER) controls and aggregation firm Sunverge to spearhead a proposed behind-the-meter virtual power plant (VPP) and energy storage project in Maryland.

The VPP project will be focused on the Elk Neck peninsula in Cecil County, Maryland. Sunverge will provide DER control and aggregation services on residential meters to deliver energy storage capacity for grid reliability.

“We are honored and excited to be selected for this project and to have the opportunity to work with Delmarva Power to demonstrate the value of residential battery systems for the residents at Elk Neck and to the electric grid. We are confident that Sunverge’s advanced DER Control and aggregation solution will demonstrate the value of aggregating residential behind-the meter systems for the Maryland electricity grid and participating residential customers.” said Martin Milani, CEO of Sunverge. “The combination of real-time dynamic load flexibility and grid services is a powerful tool for managing the grid of the future and integrating the growth of distributed energy resources.”

The VPP will provide backup power during outages to homes located on a peninsula on the Chesapeake Bay. These homes are located in a heavily forested area and served by a four-mile long overhead and underground distribution feeder. Because of this isolation, these customers are vulnerable to grid outages and can benefit greatly from reliable backup generation.

The goal of the project is to increase overall grid reliability, DER integration and allow for potential participation in the PJM wholesale electricity market. The VPP will enable additional grid services, including peak shaving and reactive power support.

The project is planned to have 55 MW / 2.2 MWh capacity and is projected to create $2 million in value over a 15-year period. The proposal is currently under review by the Maryland Public Service Commission and subject to its approval.

DelMarva Power, which is owned by Exelon, delivers electricity to customers in Delaware and Maryland.

