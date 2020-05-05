AEP hires former JCPenny, Target exec to head up digital & telecommunications initiatives

A longtime executive in the retail shopping industry will take on a newly created position to drive digital initiatives, telecommunications and other technologies at American Electric Power.

Ohio-based AEP named Therace Risch to the new position of chief information & technology officer and senior vice president. Her work officially begins May 11.

Risch

Risch will report directly to AEP chair and CEO Nicholas K. Akins. AEP’s Information Technology, Innovation & Technology, Telecommunications, and Charge (AEP’s digital innovation hub) teams will report directly to Risch.

AEP’s Cybersecurity team will continue to report to AEP’s Security organization but will work closely with Risch.

“Therace has extensive information and technology expertise in fast-moving, customer focused industries, including retail, insurance and financial services. As we focus on delivering new technologies and custom energy solutions for our customers and introducing new ways to work, her success in driving change and using technology to evolve legacy business models will be incredibly valuable,” said.

Risch most recently was executive vice president and chief information officer for J.C. Penny Co. He was responsible for strategic direction and tactical execution of the retail company’s information technology systems and teams, finding new solutions to help JCPenny compete in the online business sector.

She worked in a similar role at COUNTRY Financial. Prior to that, Risch worked 10 years at Target Corp., with her last position as vice president of technology delivery services.

A native of St. Paul, Minnesota, Risch earned a bachelor’s degree in mathematics and economics from Ripon College in Ripon, Wisconsin. She also completed a pre-MBA education program at the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul, Minnesota, and attended the U.S. Army War College’s Commandant’s National Security Program as a civilian participant.

AEP is one of the largest utility holding companies in the U.S. It owns electric power firms serving Ohio, Texas, Oklahoma, Virginia, West Virginia, Tennessee, Indiana, Louisiana, Michigan and Kentucky.