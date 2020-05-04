EDF nets 7.5-year renewable energy deal with Dallas area data centers

Retail electricity supplier EDF Energy Services will deliver 260,000 MWh of renewable energy to Digital Realty’s 13 data centers in the Dallas region.

The contract announced Monday covers electricity supply and delivery over a 7 ½-year period. This will meet approximately 30 percent of the company’s electricity needs within that market and time frame.

“Our mission is to make it easier for businesses to achieve their efficiency and sustainability goals,” said EDF Energy Services President Mary Anne Brelinsky. “We are excited to offer a renewable wind energy solution that allows Digital Realty to provide their customers with green power for their data centers, and to make progress on achieving their environmental goals.”

Two weeks ago, Digital Realty announced a credit agreement with Citi to finance renewable energy supplied to the data centers. The virtual power purchase power deal equates to about 55 percent of the output for the 162-MW Bearkat Wind Energy project in Glassock County.

“The data center industry underpins the growth of the digital economy, and we believe it is critical for industry participants to recognize the importance of managing the environmental impact of their digital infrastructure,” said Digital Realty CEO A. William Stein. “We’re dedicated to supporting our customers with sustainable, highly resilient facilities that leverage renewable energy and other energy-efficient technologies.”

EDF Energy Services will begin making this renewable energy available to Digital Realty’s customers starting in June 2021.

Digital Realty is a solution provider for cloud data center, colocation and interconnection solutions.