COVID 19 adds new front to Entergy’s storm season battles

Spring and summer are tough enough for Entergy’s line and power plant workers, dealing with all the weather hazards that life on the Gulf Coast brings.

Throw in COVID-19 and you have a whole different animal. The editorial staff with Entergy recently contributed this blog detailing the utility’s work juggling storm response and adhering to the new norms of coronavirus distancing and safety precautions.

In “A Different Kind of Storm,” the Entergy team highlights the headwinds in tackling both kinds of challenges.

“These new obstacles came into full view when Entergy experienced the unique challenges of managing storm response efforts in the face of the pandemic for the first time in April,” reads the blog. “From Southeast Texas to the Mississippi Delta, severe weather caused significant damage in its wake, causing nearly 200,000 customer outages spanning our four-state service area.

“As we mobilized more than 5,000 employees and contractors for cleanup and restoration, routine logistics proved difficult as typically done. Adjustments to lodging, meals and staging locations ultimately impacted some efficiencies our standard plans account for.

“This storm was unique because never before have we had to deal with a storm in the context of a global pandemic,” said Eli Viamontes, vice president, utility distribution operations. “What wasn’t unique was our ability to overcome the challenges to safely restore power.”

Entergy Chief Operating Officer Paul Hinnenkamp will be part of a free webcast beginning 11 a.m. ET Wednesday, May on “Managing your Workforce during a Pandemic.” The webcast also will feature ComEd COO and President Terry Donnelly and Derin Bluhm, chief technology officer at Grant County Public Utility District in Washington state.

Click here to register for the free May 13 webcast.

Click here to read more of the Entergy blog.