Hewa named to head executive advisory board for Energy Storage Association

A host of top-level leaders from across the power sector were named as executive officers for the U.S. Energy Storage Association.

The ESA announced the elections of its executive committee offices as well as a new board appointment. These leaders will serve one-year terms.

Hewa

Elected as ESA board chair is John D. Hewa, who is chief operating officer of Virginia-based Rappahannock Electric Cooperative. He succeeds Troy Miller, of GE Renewable Energy, and will serve as a new board member.

Elected as vice chair is Kiran Kumaraswamy, vice president of marketing for Fluence, an energy storage joint venture of Siemens and AES>

Peter Muhoro, vice president of strategic industry research for the National Rural Utilities Cooperative Finance Corp., was elected treasurer for the one-year term.

DeRosa

Jacqueline DeRosa, vice president of battery energy storage at renewables and efficiency projects firm Ameresco, will serve as secretary. DeRosa was a panelist in the “Across All Sectors” megasession last year at POWERGEN International in New Orleans.

ESA also appointed a new board member in Jeff Bishop, co-founder and CEO of Key Capture Energy. The company was started in 2016 and is involved in building large-scale energy storage projects.

The Energy Storage Association is a partner with POWERGEN parent firm Clarion Energy and will participate in POWERGEN 2020 happening December 8-10 in Orlando, Florida.

The ESA’s membership includes independent power producers, electric utilities, energy service companies, financiers, insurers, installers, manufacturers, suppliers and integrators involved in deploying energy storage systems worldwide.