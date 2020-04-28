Enlit video interview: What will the power generation fuel mix for Southeast Asia look like by 2030?

By the end of 2019, around 90% of the power generated in the region came from conventional sources (coal, gas and hydro), while renewables contributed to less than 10%, according to IHS. The firm believes that Southeast Asia’s growth story will continue along this trajectory over the next decade. To fuel power-demand growth, independent power producers have focused on gas-fired power and renewables. Learn more about the region’s optimal power mix by watching the video below.

Inthis interview with Dr. Allen Wang, we discuss the latest version of IHS’s Energy & Natural Resources Insights publication and his article, ‘Assessing the Power Generation Fuel Mix of Southeast Asia for the Next Decade.’

Learn how Vietnam’s power demand could match that of Germany and why conventional power and renewables will be included in the region’s future energy mix.

