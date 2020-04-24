Citi financing Leeward Renewable’s $163M Mountain Breeze wind farm in Colorado

Dallas-based wind developer Leeward Renewable Energy LLC has completed the financing for its planned $163 million Mountain Breeze project in Colorado.

Citi is providing the construction financing for the wind farm which will located in Weld County. Leeward will own and operate the project for the long term, according to the company’s statement.

“The financing of this wind farm marks an important milestone for Leeward,” said Jason Allen, Leeward Renewable Energy Interim CEO. “The continued investment from our financial partners allows us to provide our customers with a sustainable and clean energy alternative. Mountain Breeze is a great asset to our expanding renewable energy portfolio and will create significant benefits for our customers and Weld County.”

The project is scheduled for completion in December 2020.

The 170-MW Mountain Breeze will utilize 62 GE 2.3-MW and 2.82-MW wind turbine generators. Construction will create about 250 jobs.

Leeward and utility Xcel Energy Colorado have struck a long-term power purchase agreement for the Mountain Breeze electricity output.

Leeward Renewable Energy is an affiliate of private equity firm ArcLight Capital Partners. Much of its development has been in Texas, including some 600 MW in Nolan County alone.

Texas far and away leads the United States in installed wind power capacity with more than 28 GW and nearly 160 projects online, according to the American Wind Energy Association’s recent report. Colorado was ranked eighth with 3.8 GW, according to AWEA.