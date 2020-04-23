Keppel, B&V, AECOM partnering on design, EPC work for $1B Singapore waste-to-energy plant

A Keppel-led consortium has received the Letter of Acceptance from Singapore’s National Environment Agency for an EPC contract worth more than $1.5bn for the development of a waste-to-energy plant and a materials recovery facility at the country’s new Tuas Nexus IWMF1.

The consortium comprises Keppel Seghers Engineering Singapore (the environmental engineering arm of Keppel Infrastructure), China Harbour (Singapore) Engineering and ST Engineering Marine, part of Singapore Technologies Engineering.

The IWMF is a state-of-the-art flagship facility developed to help Singapore achieve greater environmental sustainability. Besides the waste-to-energy plant and a materials recovery facility, it will also comprise a food waste treatment and sludge incineration plant.

The contract will see the design and build of a 2900 tonnes per day waste-to-energy facility and a 250 tonnes per day materials recovery facility as part of the IWMF Phase 1 development. To be co-located with PUB’s Tuas Water Reclamation Plant at the Tuas View Basin site, they will be among the largest of such facilities in Singapore when they are completed in 2024.

Based on Keppel Seghers’ proprietary technology, the waste facility will generate sufficient electricity to sustain the operations of Tuas Nexus IWMF Phase 1 and the initial phase of Tuas WRP, with excess electricity for export to the grid.

The state-of-the-art WTE facility will feature Keppel Seghers’ air-cooled grate, boiler design, and advanced combustion system. In addition, the facility’s wet flue gas cleaning system will ensure the facility’s emissions comply with Singapore’s regulatory requirements and standards.

China Harbour will undertake the civil, structural and landscaping scope of the project, while ST Engineering’s Marine arm will be responsible for the construction of the MRF, power-island and the balance of plant.

With advanced technologies to sort metals, paper, cardboard and plastics automatically, the MRF will improve sorting efficiency, contributing towards the overall recycling rate in Singapore.

The consortium will work closely with NEA, as well as their consultants – a multi-disciplinary consultancy team led by Black & Veatch and AECOM, in association with Ramboll, for the design, construction and commissioning of this flagship project.