Entergy contribution to COVID-19 relief efforts totals $1.3M so far

Since announcing the COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund in March, Entergy shareholders have committed more than $1.3 million to help community nonprofits and qualifying customers who are struggling with the financial impact of the ongoing pandemic.

Through grants made to United Way and other nonprofit partners, Entergy’s relief fund is addressing community impacts and helping customers in Arkansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York and Texas pay for basic needs such as food and nutrition, rent and mortgage assistance, and other critical living expenses until financial situations become more stable.

“Experience has shown us that in times of disaster, vulnerable customers are disproportionately impacted. That’s why we have focused on teaming up with community partners to address the basic needs of our working families and low-income elderly and disabled customers in the communities we serve,” said Patty Riddlebarger, vice president of Entergy’s corporate social responsibility. “We’re so grateful for our community partners who mobilized quickly to respond to the COVID-19 crisis. Thanks to their hard work and dedication, relief funds are being distributed to people who need them most.”

Grants awarded to date include the following:

Entergy Arkansas donated $100,000 to the Arkansas Community Foundation to help Arkansas nonprofits working to serve the state’s most vulnerable populations and those disproportionately affected by COVID-19 and the economic fallout.

In addition, company shareholders agreed to match employees’ contributions to United Way relief efforts dollar for dollar up to $100,000. Entergy’s office of the chief executive also committed $100,000 to United Way’s COVID-19 relief efforts.

