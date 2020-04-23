AES-Siemens energy storage joint venture names new CEO

Energy storage provider Fluence announced that Manuel Perez Dubuc will succeed Stephen Coughlin as the company’s CEO effective May 1.

Dubuc

AES’ energy storage division and Siemens joined forces to create Fluence in 2017. Couglin, a longtime AES executive who was promoted to Fluence CEO in January 2018, will move into the company’s board of directors.

Dubuc has served on the Fluence board since 2018 and was selected due to his investment in technology and digital intelligence, said the company.

Since January 2018, Fluence grew from 485 MW of projects to 1.7 GW in 21 countries worldwide. The company was named one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies in 2019.

Coughlin

Fluence’s goal is to build an additional 3 GW of projects in the next two years.

“This is a pivotal time for Fluence, our customers and the future of our industry,” said Dubuc. “The stakes are incredibly high to transform the way we power our world, adding more renewables together with energy storage to provide clean generation, flexibility and resilience to power networks everywhere.”

Dubuc was recently on the Board of Directors of AES Distributed Energy and sPower, as well as the President of two major AES business unites in Latin America. He also has experience in Asia where he served as the CEO of Meiya Power Company (MPC) in Hong Kong.