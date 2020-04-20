Clarion Events reschedules HYDROVISION International to November

As a consequence of the ongoing local and global impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, Clarion Events North America (formerly PennWell) is rescheduling HYDROVISION International 2020. The event, which was due to take place from July 14-16, will now run November 17-19, with co-located activities and industry organization meetings taking place Monday, November 16, and Tuesday morning, November 17. The venue – the Minneapolis Convention Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S. – remains unchanged.

HYDROVISION International attracts more than 3,300 attendees and over 350 exhibitors from approximately 50 countries and is the largest gathering of hydro and marine energy professionals in the world.

“The health and safety of our exhibitors, speakers, attendees, employees and the wider public is of paramount importance to us,” said Duncan Reid, Executive Vice President of Global Energy for Clarion Events. “We have been actively monitoring the advice and directions provided by the U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention, as well as the state of Minnesota. In alignment with governmental and public health directions and in consultation with the industry, we have decided to reschedule HYDROVISION International to November to minimize potential health risks to those connected to the event.”

“It is expected that the current challenges presented by the Coronavirus will slow down significantly within the next few months, which means the new November date for HYDROVISION International will allow us to deliver the most meaningful event in terms of achieving marketing and business development objectives for our exhibitors and providing excellent content and experiences for our attendees.”

“We take great pride in building HYDROVISION International to support the hydro community. Success for us is measured by the overall HYDROVISION experience for our audience and providing them with training and tools that ultimately keep their operations running safely and productively.” said Marla Barnes, Vice President of the Hydro Portfolio at Clarion Events. “Based on feedback from our host utilities, association supporters and exhibitors, we feel November 17-19, 2020 is the perfect option as it proceeds election day in the United States, is before the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday and conflicts with no other hydro events on the calendar.”

“Clarion Events is, along with every organization in the world, having to respond to a situation unlike any we have ever experienced before. We appreciate the patience of the market as we have investigated the options to provide an alternative solution that works best for all involved. It was a heart-breaking decision for our team but we are looking forward to delivering a great HYDROVISION International event on our postponed dates,” Reid said.

“Xcel Energy recognizes the role that this event plays in providing new solutions and innovations for the future of the hydropower, dams, and marine energy markets,” James Zyduck, Director of Renewable Operations of Xcel Energy, one of HYDROVISION International’s host utilities said. “We recognize that COVID-19 presents unprecedented challenges and are glad that a solution has been found to allow the event to continue this year. We look forward to coming together as a hydro community in November 2020.”

Jennifer Moore, Marketing/Business Development Manager of Mesa Associates, one of HYDROVISION International’s Hydro Company Leaders, said, “These are unprecedented and uncertain times we are facing with the ‘new normal’ caused as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Realizing the importance of people first, social distancing is the obvious solution for the foreseeable future. As we focus on what’s most important, Mesa Associates appreciates Clarion’s efforts to postpone the largest hydro event of the year and look forward to seeing our hydro community in November.”