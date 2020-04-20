Ascend signs Siemens to provide gas turbines for cogeneration at Alabama chemicals plant

Siemens Gas and Power will provide 99 MW of gas-fired capacity for steam generation at an Alabama chemicals plant.

Ascend Performance Materials will use three 33-MW Siemens SGT-700B industrial gas turbines for its nylon intermediate and specialty chemicals facility in Decatur. The company is retiring assets which provide process steam and is shifting to gas turbines for that purpose.

“This project is transformational for our company, and we’re pleased to have Siemens Gas and Power as our supplier,” Phil McDivitt, President and CEO of Ascend, said.

Siemens says the high exhaust heat and adaptability to sudden load changes makes its SGT-700 gas turbine ideal for cogeneration and other heating applications. The SGT-700 is a 6,500-rpm, two-stage uncooled free power turbine which can operate at 50 to 105 percent of its nominal shaft speed.

“Ascend Performance Materials knew that gen-sets would help them meet their future power generation needs while also lowering their emissions,” said Gabriel Popescu, vice president of Siemens Energy Oil & Gas Services, North America. “We have supplied other power generation equipment to Ascend in the past, and we have the manufacturing and logistics expertise to support their future power needs within a very short delivery window.”

The gas turbines to be used at the Ascend chemicals plant will be manufactured at Siemens’ Finspång, Sweden, manufacturing facility. Commissioning of the power plant is expected in the fourth quarter of 2021.

The long term agreement between Siemens and Ascend calls for eight years of service. Siemens Gas and Power will perform all scheduled outages during the long-term program and also update the B-series generators to 35-MW C-series models to operate in cogeneration mode.