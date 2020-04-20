1,100-MW Cricket Valley CCGT plant starts operations in NY

The Cricket Valley Thermal Power Plant has started commercial operations in southern New York state.

The 1,100-MW combined cycle gas turbine (CCGT) facility is in Dover and commenced operations on Friday. It is part of the Cricket Valley Energy Center.

JERA Americas, the subsidiary of Japan’s JERA, is the largest shareholder in the project. Other investors include Development Bank of Japan (DBJ), Idemitsu Kosan, Nuveen, Advanced Power (AP), Black Rock, NongHyup Financial Group (NHFG), and Kiwoom

Construction at Cricket Valley began January 2017. The combustion gas turbine is from GE, while Bechtel was the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contractor on the project.

The Cricket Valley Energy Center was required by New York state regulators to upgrade the surrounding electricity infrastructure as part of the permitting process. The plant will operate in coordination with regional wind and solar assets when needed.

Cricket Valley Energy Center is an affiliate of Advanced Power AG. Swiss-based Advanced Power has projects in Europe and the U.S., including the 700-MW Carroll County CCGT plant in Ohio.