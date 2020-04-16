Orlando Utilities Commission re-allocating $12.1M toward helping customers hit by COVID-19

Orlando Utilities Commission is not the largest municipal utility in the nation, but it made one of the biggest contributions toward the fight against economic hardship in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.

OUC announced it was allocating $12.1 million in assistance to help customers in its service territory impacted financially by the coronavirus sweeping across the world.

Among the solutions approved by the OUC board include $7.5 million to lower electric fuel rates in May bills by 11.4 percent for residential customers and up to nearly 20 percent for commercial customers. This move was helped by lower than budgeted natural gas prices.

OUC is making a $2.6 million contribution to Project CARE which, in partnership with the city of Orlando, is the municipal utility’s assistance program for qualified residential customers. The other assistance allocations approved include $1.5 million and $500,000 for small business utility payment aid and new OUC Power Pass customers, respectively.

“We are excited to help our customers with this fantastic program,” said Greg Lee, OUC board member during today’s virtual meeting. “I applaud OUC’s efforts to help our customers during this unprecedented time of need.”

In addition, the March decision to suspend electric and water disconnections for non-payment and to waive late payment fees is continued until further notice, OUC reported.

Florida has reported more than 22,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 614 deaths, according to news reports.