Energy Coffee: The Beatles and hydrogen plans

Morning coffee has never sounded so energized and tuneful.

Well, that’s not really true, but Rod Walton, our Clarion Energy content director for POWERGEN International and Power Engineering, takes a stab at it while participating in the daily Energy Coffee series offered by Clarion Events.

During the brief video, Walton shares a snippet of the guitar riff from the Beatles’ “Something” and spares you his singing. Be sure to thank him later.

We’re all stuck at home for the most part, so our colleagues at Smart Energy International came up with the idea of sharing the news from our own coffee tables and living rooms. They’re short, they’re sweet and feature many content directors and leaders from Clarion Energy’s global cast.

Over coffee and a six-string Alvarez, Walton talks about the big hydrogen plans stirring up across the industry. MHPS, Siemens, Ansaldo, MAN, GE and Cummins are among those power sector OEMS starting or considering utility-scale hydrogen pilot projects.

Hydrogen will be part of the Lowering Carbon with Thermal Power conference workshop at POWERGEN. These are unprecedented times which have dealt significant blows to the global economy, but hopefully good intentions will prevail and POWERGEN 2020 is still happening from December 8-10 in Orlando, Florida.

In the meantime, enjoy these YouTube videos of “Energy Coffee” featuring Clarion content directors such as Jennifer Runyon, Teresa Hansen and, of course, the guitar stylings of Rod Walton.

Click here to see the Energy Coffee video.