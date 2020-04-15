AI firm SparkCognition aids in face shield and ventilator manufacturing effort

Industrial artificial intelligence (AI) company SparkCognition is responding to the coronavirus crisis by working with several technology partners to produce face shields and prototype ventilators.

SparkCognition will produce the ventilator prototypes using industrial 3D printers and will donate to the COVID-19 ATX Exchange. That initiative responding to the national shortage in medical equipment was started by University of Texas Dell Medical School in SparkCognition’s native Austin, Texas.

The company also has donated a significant amount of its compute resources to [email protected] ([email protected]), a crowdsourcing project to research COVID-19, with the goal to discover the virus’s vulnerabilities.

SparkCognition is working with representatives from organizations including: Trailside Creative, Dell Technologies, Masks for Docs – Austin Chapter, and Dell Med to scale manufacturing of a standardized face shield design. With these designs, the companies will leverage multiple manufacturing processes, like industrial 3D printers and laser cutting, to produce the personal protective equipment. This equipment will be used by healthcare organizations in Austin and community organizations that have to continue crucial work but would otherwise not be prioritized for this gear.

“A couple of days ago, SparkCognition responded to our call for face shields on the exchange website and immediately offered to make and donate about 1,000 to our initiative. The need for these shields is quickly growing, so we would like to invite other companies with similar capabilities to contact us through our exchange website to discuss ways to get involved,” said Nishi Viswanathan, Director of the Texas Health Catalyst at Dell Med.

To further their efforts, SparkCognition is also donating compute power from servers, cloud resources, and laptops and desktops to [email protected] [email protected] is a distributed computing project that works to help scientists better understand biology, and to provide new opportunities for developing therapeutics. [email protected] has recently increased efforts to research COVID-19, and has asked for the public’s help.

“SparkCognition has some tremendous employees who go above and beyond in many ways. When they heard of the shortage of medical supplies and the need for compute power during this pandemic, they came to leadership with a way to help.” said Amir Husain, founder and CEO at SparkCognition. “Now that we have the ball rolling on these initiatives, we encourage other individuals and organizations which have the capability to join us in this initiative.”

SparkCognition works on utility-scale and next-generation technologies. One of its investors is National Grid Partners.