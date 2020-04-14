Black & Veatch hires Siemens vet Falcon to head up Latin America power group

Global energy engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) firm Black & Veatch has hired a longtime former Siemens executive to head up its power projects division for Latin America.

Oscar Falcon is Kansas-based Black & Veatch’s new senior vice president and managing director, power, for the region. The company is focused on meeting client demand for projects which balance conventional and renewable generation, including distributed generation.

“We consider the Latin American region a strategic opportunity to expand our global footprint,” said Mario Azar, President of Black & Veatch’s power business. “Black & Veatch is well-positioned to provide the full range of integrated energy solutions that will help deliver critical infrastructure power projects in the region. We look forward to building new client relationships to help them meet their business goals and Oscar’s deep experience and local expertise will help us further engage in these efforts.”

Falcon will be based in the company’s Santiago, Chile regional office.

Prior to joining Black & Veatch, Falcon served as CEO for Siemens Chile, where he led the company’s energy, industry, smart infrastructure and mobility businesses. He also served as CEO of Siemens’ Power & Gas Division for the company’s Argentina, Chile and Uruguay markets.

Falcon has an Executive MBA in Business Management from the University de los Andes in Santiago, Chile, and a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from Florida Atlantic University.

Black & Veatch has been operating since 1993 in Santiago, Chile, where its office houses more than 100 professionals in the region.

— — — — —

Mario Azar will be to be one of the featured panelists in the EPC Insights session at POWERGEN International’s Leadership Summit on Tuesday, December 8. POWERGEN 2020 will be December 8-10 in Orlando, Florida.