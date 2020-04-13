Salt River Project, Seattle City Light now can dispatch into CAISO’s Energy Imbalance Market

The California-based Western Energy Imbalance Market has added two more utilities to its sub-hourly market of electricity generation and dispatching resources.

Two western U.S. municipal power generators – Salt River Project and Seattle City Light – joined the EIM this month. The EIM is operated by the California Independent System Operator (CAISO).

Phoenix-area Salt River Project and Seattle City Light serve about 1.5 million customers combined.

“Seattle City Light and Salt River Project’s participation in the EIM proves regional collaboration generates meaningful savings to many public and investor-owned utilities, and drives grid modernization through the effective integration of renewable resources,” said ISO President and CEO Steve Berberich.

The Energy Imbalance Market uses new technologies to meet real-time demand across eight western states. The data re-calculates supply and demand balances every five minutes and offers a voluntary market for utilities to sell surplus electricity.

Together with Salt River Project and Seattle City Light, the current EIM participants also include CAISO, PacifCorp, NV Energy, Puget Sound Energy, Portland General Electric, Idaho POWER, Powerex, and the Balancing Area of Northern California. The entities represent 61 percent of the load in the Western Electric Coordinating Council (WECC).

Benefits for EIM participants has totaled more than $861 million since its launch in November 2014. The market also has reduced greenhouse gas emissions by more efficiently integrating clean energy into the grid, according to a press release..

Other entities scheduled to join the EIM include Los Angeles Department of Water and Power, NorthWestern Energy, Turlock Irrigation District, Public Service Company of New Mexico, and BANC Phase 2 in 2021, and Tucson Electric Power, Avista, Tacoma Power, and Bonneville Power Administration in 2022.

In December 2019, Xcel Energy, together with Black Hills Colorado Electric, Colorado Springs Utilities, and Platte River Power Authority, announced their intent to join the Western EIM. The group is working with the ISO to finalize its implementation agreement and determine a date to join the market with a target of 2021.

The market dispatch is bound by transmission and distribution constraints.