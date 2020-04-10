BurnsMac Foundation giving $1.5M to aid United Way coronavirus relief

The charitable wing of engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) firm Burns & McDonnell is donating $1.5 million to the United Way COVID-19 Community Response and Recovery Fund.

Kansas City, Mo.-based Burns & McDonnell noted that United Way has a presence in 95 percent of U.S. communities. The agency which coordinates funding for numerous non-profits provides food, shelter and other life-sustaining resources.

“United Way fights for the health, education and financial stability of every person in every community by providing the resources and information unique to individuals’ needs,” says Ray Kowalik, chairman and CEO of Burns & McDonnell. “Our employee-owners’ desire to give back and empower others is the heartbeat of our firm and our Foundation. During this pandemic, we are committed to protecting and supporting the most vulnerable in our communities.”

In the past decade, Burns & McDonnell employee-owners have given more than $10 million to annual United Way campaigns.

In the U.S. alone, calls to United Way’s 211 telecom hotline have increased 200 to 400 percent due to COVID-19. Many of the calls – which total more than 75,000 per day currently – are asking for food, financial assistance and housing.

The novel coronavirus has swept across the globe and is hitting the U.S. particularly hard in the past month. Overall, U.S. confirmed cases total 470,000 with nearly 17,000 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering.

The worldwide toll is more than 1.6 million confirmed cases and close to 100,000 deaths.

Burns & McDonnell has been part of the EPC landscape for more than 120 years. It has taken on and completed projects in power, aviation, oil and gas, commercial and retail infrastructure.

The company’s website recently posted an in-hour blog on “How Prepared is Your Utility to sustain and Extend Emergency Measures.” Click here to read more.