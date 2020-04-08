DTE Energy donates 100,000 masks to Michigan hospitals fighting coronavirus

The charitable giving wing of Detroit-based utility DTE Energy delivered 100,000 KN95 respiratory masks Wednesday to hospitals in southeast Michigan currently on the front lines fighting the COVID-19 virus.

The DTE Energy Foundation previously donated more than 50,000 masks to the Detroit Police Department, Highland Park Police Department and hospitals across the metropolitan region and Michigan. As part of its comprehensive COVID-19 relief campaign, the Foundation is also supporting more than 1,000 non-profits across the state, funding more than one million meals and helping 100,000 families with basic needs.

Last week, the Foundation announced that it will match donations to the Michigan Association of United Ways and Michigan Action through April 16.

“We’re just getting started. The DTE Foundation is pulling out all the stops to help protect the heroes of our communities,” said DTE President and CEO Jerry Norcia. “For weeks, the DTE Foundation and its partners have been feeding Michiganders and equipping first responders. Now, thanks to the tenacity of our remarkable supply chain team, we can protect the Detroit-area health care workers who are on the front lines of this pandemic.”

The KN95 masks, referred to as “filtering face piece respirators” by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, remove particles from the air that are breathed through it. Hospitals in Detroit and throughout the state are running critically short of these vital devices that can stem the spread of the virus to doctors and nurses.

“The DTE Energy Foundation’s donation is just one example of how Michiganders are rallying behind one another in this critical time,” said Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer. “I am so proud of the people and the business leaders of this state who are stepping up to slow the spread of COVID-19 and protect Michigan families. We will get through this together.”

DTE’s mask distribution has not been limited to hospitals. In late March, Mayor Mike Duggan asked DTE to help equip Detroit police officers with face masks. Within hours, the company delivered more than 2,000 masks to the Detroit Police Department.

“Keeping our first responders and medical professionals safe is a key priority – and DTE has shown up to help in a big way,” Duggan said. “When our police officers needed these masks, DTE responded with a delivery in two hours. As our hospitals ran critically low on masks, DTE worked around the clock to source KN95 masks to help. DTE has been there for Detroit every step of the way during this pandemic.”