Russian energy firm providing fuel components for Egyptian nuclear reactor

The Egyptian Atomic Energy Authority has signed a 10-year contract with Novosibirsk Chemical Concentrates Plant (NCCP), an enterprise of ROSATOM’s TVEL Fuel Company, for the supply of low-enriched nuclear fuel components for the ETRR-2 research reactor.

ETRR-2, a research reactor of Argentinian design, is based at the Nuclear Research Center in Inshas, Egypt. It is used for research in particle physics and material studies, as well as for the production of radioisotopes.

“The long-term contract is a logical follow-up to a number of several contractual documents for shipments of fuel components to Egypt, successfully fulfilled by NCCP in the past three years… Our facilities have more than 40 years of expertise in batch production of nuclear fuel for research reactors, we are capable of fuel components fabrication for all major types of existing nuclear reactors,” Oleg Grigoriyev, Senior Vice President for Commerce and International Business at TVEL, commented.

Based on the fuel contract that came into force in 2017, TVEL will supply the fuel to power all four units of the 4800 MWe El Dabaa NPP for the entire operation period.

Furthermore, the Central Design and Technological Institute, another TVEL subsidiary, is acting as design subcontractor in the construction of the storage facility for spent nuclear fuel from El Dabaa NPP.