EthosEnergy gains LTSA deal to take care of gas turbine at Japanese petrochemical plant

U.S. power sector operations and maintenance firm EthosEnergy will handle long-term service and repair needs for the gas turbine at a Japanese petrochemical plant.

Maruzen PetroChemicals awarded the multi-million dollar, four-year contract to Ethos in an agreement announced this month. The contact covers new gas turbine parts, component repair, maintenance and field services for a Frame 6B gas turbine at the facility.

“EthosEnergy’s ability to provide a flexible and competitive solution that covered the breadth of the scope and achieved our goals proved they were the best choice for this project, “ Osamu Nishisita, general manager of the purchasing department at Maruzen PetroChemicals, said in a statement.

This is the first time that Maruzen and EthosEnergy have collaborated on this project. It also is the first long-term service contract that the latter company has secured in Japan.

“Our focus on providing a flexible solution that met the expectations of the customer paired with our capability to manage the long term service agreement completely within the region proved we were the best choice for the contract,” Scott Carter, senior vice president, APAC at EthosEnergy, said.

Maruzen, founded in 1959, focuses on processing and sales of ethylene, propylene, benzene and other basic petrochemical products, methyl ethyl ketone and other solvents, polyparavinyl phenol and other new materials.

EthosEnergy has headquarters in Houston and Scotland. It offers global services in operations and maintenance for gas and steam turbines, generators, compressors, aeroderivative accessories and transformers.