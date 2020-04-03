Edison International names 40 students to receive $1.2M in STEM scholarships

Edison International has awarded $1.2 million in scholarships to high school seniors who live within the service territory of its subsidiary utility, Southern California Edison.

Most states if not all in the U.S., including California early on, have suspended classroom activities in the wake of the coronavirus. Scholarship announcements such as these give hope for the future of STEM industries and for the families. Half of the recipient students will be first-generation college attendees within their respective families.

The 2020 Edison scholars include 30 students who can use the funds to pursue science, technology, engineering or math (STEM) studies.

“We are very proud of these students and their outstanding academic achievements”

“We are very proud of these students and their outstanding academic achievements,” said Pedro Pizarro, president and CEO of Edison International. “The scholarships provide financial support to these deserving scholars and their families so they can focus on their studies. We are counting on them to help us innovate and turn big ideas into real-world solutions and we know they have a bright future ahead.”

Each Edison Scholar will receive a $40,000 scholarship — paid over four years — to further their academic pursuit of STEM fields at a four-year accredited U.S. college or university. Since 2006, more than $11 million in scholarships have been awarded to 670 high school seniors through the Edison Scholars Program.

The 2020 Edison Scholars are: