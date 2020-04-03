News, O&M, POWERGEN

Edison International names 40 students to receive $1.2M in STEM scholarships

Edison International has awarded $1.2 million in scholarships to high school seniors who live within the service territory of its subsidiary utility, Southern California Edison.

Most states if not all in the U.S., including California early on, have suspended classroom activities in the wake of the coronavirus. Scholarship announcements such as these give hope for the future of STEM industries and for the families. Half of the recipient students will be first-generation college attendees within their respective families.

The 2020 Edison scholars include 30 students who can use the funds to pursue science, technology, engineering or math (STEM) studies.

“We are very proud of these students and their outstanding academic achievements”

Tweet this

“We are very proud of these students and their outstanding academic achievements,” said Pedro Pizarro, president and CEO of Edison International. “The scholarships provide financial support to these deserving scholars and their families so they can focus on their studies. We are counting on them to help us innovate and turn big ideas into real-world solutions and we know they have a bright future ahead.”

Each Edison Scholar will receive a $40,000 scholarship — paid over four years — to further their academic pursuit of STEM fields at a four-year accredited U.S. college or university. Since 2006, more than $11 million in scholarships have been awarded to 670 high school seniors through the Edison Scholars Program.

The 2020 Edison Scholars are:

Student Name High School County
Zackery Adler California Academy of Mathematics and Science, Carson Los Angeles
Santiago Alvillar South El Monte High School Los Angeles
Aaron Don Anderson Orange County School of the Arts, Santa Ana Orange
Lizbeth Arias Rancho Mirage High School Riverside
Sean Chang Diamond Bar High School Los Angeles
Tony Chang Upland High School San Bernardino
Devin Cooke University High School Charter, Los Angeles Los Angeles
Valentina Costarelli Quartz Hill High School, Lancaster Los Angeles
Michael Dugbartey Summit High School, Fontana San Bernardino
Jonathan Garcia Renteria Tulare Union High School Tulare
Yesenia Gomez Buena Park High School Orange
Tristan Griffith Valley Christian High School, Cerritos Los Angeles
Erica Hsueh Northwood High School, Irvine Orange
Paul Irvine Elsinore High School, Wildomar Riverside
Yubin Jee Irvine High School Orange
Justin Kim Los Alamitos High School Orange
Matthew Kwon Portola High School, Irvine Orange
Jimin Lee Arnold O. Beckman High School, Irvine Orange
Shin Hyung Lee Cerritos High School Los Angeles
Abigail Leyva Francisco Bravo Medical Magnet, Los Angeles Los Angeles
Elizabeth Martinez Santa Monica High School Los Angeles
Jonathan Martinez Libra Academy at Marquez Complex, Huntington Park Los Angeles
Sophia Olmeda Alhambra High School Los Angeles
Hye Min Park Woodbridge High School, Irvine Orange
Luke Phillipps Oak Hills High School San Bernardino
Alazne Ramos Flores Cathedral City High School Riverside
Jacob Rodriguez El Modena High School, Orange Orange
Daniel Silva Rios Avalon K-12 Los Angeles
Samantha Valdovinos North High School, Torrance Los Angeles
Itzel Villanueva Orange Vista High School, Perris Riverside

More