Emerson acquiring leading hydroelectric turbine controls company

Emerson has completed the purchase of American Governor Company, which provides technologies and services for hydroelectric turbine controls. Emerson says the acquisition strengthens its hydropower capabilities, enhancing its ability to help utilities deliver reliable power generation through renewable energy and be highly responsive to the dynamic needs of the electric grid.

American Governor’s expertise spans the oldest mechanical to the latest digital governors, which regulate hydroelectric turbines. The company, with headquarters near Philadelphia, provides services to over 1,500 hydro plants globally and has hosted a training event for almost two decades. Emerson, a global technology and engineering company, has provided digital controls to thousands of power plants across the globe, representing over 1.3 million MW of electric generation. According to a press release, together the organizations will provide utilities with comprehensive fleet-wide solutions.

“Our organizations share a common vision and passion for providing world-class hydropower automation solutions and services,” said Bob Yeager, president of Emerson’s power and water business. “Combining American Governor’s hydropower expertise and exceptional governor service with Emerson’s deep power industry knowledge and the industry’s leading controls technology will help customers meet their evolving renewable generation needs.”

Emerson says the power industry is increasingly seeking opportunities to introduce digital transformation technologies to help predict, manage and control electricity generation produced by disparate sources. American Governor’s digital governor systems complement Emerson’s Ovation™ automation technology; RX3i programmable automation controllers; and systems for equipment condition monitoring and protection, excitation, cybersecurity and simulation.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Both Emerson and American Governor are exhibitors at the upcoming HYDROVISION International event, July 14-16 in Minneapolis, Minn., in the U.S.