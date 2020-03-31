PSEG Long Island working to strengthen electric service to hospitals during coronavirus crisis

PSEG Long Island announced its crews will work to bolster the electric service, and increase maintenance, to hospitals and some temporary facilities on Long Island and the Rockaways, during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We appreciate the urgency of the situation and have our employees doing extra inspection patrols and trimming trees along the specific electric circuits that our hospitals and other critical facilities rely on,” said John O’Connell, PSEG Long Island’s vice president of Transmission and Distribution Operations. “No matter what happens, we will continue working hard to give our medical staff and first responders the reliable service they need now more than ever.”

PSEG recently installed additional service for Mont Sinai South Nassau Hospital in Oceanside; consisting of a pole, three transformers and running overhead wires for a temporary tent to provide medical services.

“We are very grateful to PSEG Long Island for their quick response,” said Joe Calderone, Senior Vice President at Mount Sinai South Nassau. “The COVID-19 crisis is stretching the resources of the entire health care system. Knowing that we have reliable power as we erect temporary structures to meet the growing needs of our patients during this pandemic is critical.”

Long Island hospitals SUNY Stony Brook and NYU Winthrop have also requested new service installations as well, which PSEG expects to complete in the next two weeks, it said.