Hydropower and COVID-19: How Utilities Globally Are Keeping Plants and Personnel Safe

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought significant uncertainty to our world. Hydroelectric power and other electric-generating facilities are considered critical infrastructure, even more so with the vital need to keep electricity flowing to hospitals, other business and homes.



Clarion Energy sister publication Hydro Review is hosting a webcast on this most important issue of the current era. Join a discussion with selected hydro project owners from throughout the world to hear how they are continuing to operate their plants and dams safely and efficiently, and keep their personnel safe, in these times of social distancing mandates, travel bans and economic uncertainty.



Speakers will include representatives from:

Hydro Tasmania

Enel

Seattle City Light: Mike Haynes, Chief Operating Officer

Tennessee Valley Authority

Discussion topics for this webcast will include:

Coronavirus action planning: What goes into a thorough plan? How do regulatory requirements differ among countries? What are biggest challenges to implementing this plan?

Keeping the workforce safe: What precautions are you taking? How has staffing changed with social distancing mandates? How do you deal with contractors performing in-plant work?

Accessing needed materials: How are you ensuring access to supplies that will be needed now and in the near future?

Outreach to the public: How are you communicating to customers? How are you supporting your local communities?



