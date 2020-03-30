GE working with Polish utility to provide CCGT replacing coal-fired power

GE is leading a consortium to build two combined cycle gas turbine units at a Polish coal-fired power plant.

The consortium will build Polska Grupa Energetyczna Górnictwo i Energetyka Konwencjonalna’s (PGE) Dolna Odra Power Plant in the Western Pomerania region of Poland. The order will include two GE 9HA.01 gas turbines, along with two STF-D650 steam turbines, providing up to 1.4 GW at Dolna Odra—the equivalent needed to power approximately 1 million Polish households.

The plant’s flexible operation will help stabilize the grid which includes production from onshore and offshore wind farms.

“PGE’s investment in Dolna Odra Power Plant based on gas fuel is our contribution to preparing the Polish power system for further development of renewable energy, in particular wind energy,” said Wojciech Dąbrowski, President of the Management Board of PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna.

Dolna Odra has been a coal-fired power plant in operation since the 1970s. PGE is transforming the plant into gas-fired and expects that will reduce CO2 emissions by two to three million metric tonnes annually once the GE gas-fired units are commissioned in 2023.

“We remain focused on serving our customers during this challenging time, and we are very proud to build on more than 70 years of delivering energy solutions to Poland and support PGE as they move forward with energy systems that best meet their needs and targets for energy security, costs and sustainability,” said Michael Rechsteiner, Vice President Europe, GE Gas Power.

The Dolna Odra Power Plant is the Polish National Grid System’s only producer for the northwestern region of the nation. The new power plant expansion has been awarded a 17-year contract in the main power market auction, which will begin in 2024.

The GE- led consortium includes the Polish company Polimex Mostostal, which has been awarded the contract for the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) of the new units, together with full underground infrastructure. GE factories in Elblag and Wroclaw in Poland will also produce equipment for the project. The order also includes an additional 12-year service contract with GE.

