R&M: Industrial boiler market climbing to nearly $20B globally by 2025

The industrial boilers market, driven by growing natural gas and biomass segments, is expected to rise 32 percent in value by 2025.

This according to a new report by ResearchandMarkets. The projection shows the global industrial boiler sector generating an annual $19.3 billion five years from now, an annual growth rate of 5.7 percent from the current estimated $14.6 billion industry this year, according to the release.

Boilers fueled by natural gas or biomass will lead that rise, according to ResearchandMarkets. The growth there is coming mostly from western nations due to availability, cost and C02 emission benefits of gas-fired technology.

The chemical segment will lead the industrial boilers market, the summary shows. Those types of boilers are primarily used to provide large quantities of high-temperature steam for production processes, such as combined heat and power (CHP) plants.

One of the U.S. companies, Superior Boiler, announced this week that it was moving its Richmond, Virginia subsidiary to the headquarter city of Hutchinson, Kan, beginning in the second quarter of 2021. Superior acquired the Richmond business, which produces industrial watertube boilers, as part of its 2016 purchase of English Boiler LLC.

Superior employs approximately 150 people in Hutchinson and Richmond. The company expects to add more than 50 jobs in Hutchinson over the next three to five years, with most paying more than $21 per hour on average.

“Superior Boiler has long been an outstanding presence in our business community, and we’re thrilled that the company has chosen to increase its investment in Hutchinson,” said city of Hutchinson Mayor Jade Piros de Carvalho in a statement.

Boilers rated in the 10-150 BHP (boiler horsepower) range is projected to grow at the highest rate among the segment in the next five years, according to ResearchandMarkets. These are smaller units used for steam and hot water applications.

Globally, according to the report, Asia Pacific will maintain the highest growth rate in the industrial boilers market, China and India are the nation leaders in that group, pushed by rapid industrialization. Those countries, also including Japan, are building coal-fired power plants, as well.

Among the companies in the boiler sector, either producing that product and auxiliary equipment, include Cleaver-Brooks, Clark-Reliance, John Zink Hamworthy Combustion-COEN, Detroit Stoker, RENTECH, L&T-MHPS Boilers and Superior Boiler, among others.

